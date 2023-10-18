Former Israeli Mossad agent explains how Israel controls the narrative:
- I know what they do because I used to ask them to do it. When I was in the Mossad we had a guy that gave us problems in US, speaking out, saying "Israel is bombing Lebanon with cluster bombs"... cockroach we used to call them. He makes a lot of noise and you can't get ride of them so what you do? Tell our guys in the (media) stations in New York or Washington to labell them as antisemites and of course before you know the guy is leaving... Now it shames me as a Jew we are doing that... It's wrong.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.