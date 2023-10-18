Former Israeli Mossad agent explains how Israel controls the narrative:

- I know what they do because I used to ask them to do it. When I was in the Mossad we had a guy that gave us problems in US, speaking out, saying "Israel is bombing Lebanon with cluster bombs"... cockroach we used to call them. He makes a lot of noise and you can't get ride of them so what you do? Tell our guys in the (media) stations in New York or Washington to labell them as antisemites and of course before you know the guy is leaving... Now it shames me as a Jew we are doing that... It's wrong.