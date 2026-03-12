KFAB Done Brought Racist Chris Baker Back — And He Still Lyin’ ‘Bout That Tweet Like We Stupid!

A controversial radio personality, previously dismissed in 2021 over a social media post widely criticized as racially insensitive following a high-profile verdict, has been reinstated at a local Omaha station. Like the Drew Brees situation, Chris Baker faced backlash for perceived racial insensitivity, issued an apology under pressure, and has now returned to his platform despite ongoing criticism. This prompts renewed discussions about accountability, remorse, and media choices in platforming controversial figures.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/kfab-done-brought-racist-chris-baker

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