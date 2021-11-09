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"Send For Their Flesh!" - Prophetic Word of Judgement against America
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323 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the main characteristic of the future judgement against America- slavery and nakedness. This prophecy is closely related to another ("America in Chains", you can search that video on the channel home page.) As punishment for lewdness, promiscuity and an unfaithful heart, as repayment for uncovering herself and teaching other nations to do the same, and as punishment for the past slavery of the USA, God pronounced Isaiah 20 over this nation. War, conquering, and "captivity with buttocks bared." Please take this word to God, seek Him concerning future things and let the Holy Spirit lead you into truth, true repentance for yourself and prayer for this nation. Let us pray that none of these things will hurt us or our loved ones. This prophecy will be continued, read the full word here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of the main characteristic of the future judgement against America- slavery and nakedness. This prophecy is closely related to another ("America in Chains", you can search that video on the channel home page.) As punishment for lewdness, promiscuity and an unfaithful heart, as repayment for uncovering herself and teaching other nations to do the same, and as punishment for the past slavery of the USA, God pronounced Isaiah 20 over this nation. War, conquering, and "captivity with buttocks bared." Please take this word to God, seek Him concerning future things and let the Holy Spirit lead you into truth, true repentance for yourself and prayer for this nation. Let us pray that none of these things will hurt us or our loved ones. This prophecy will be continued, read the full word here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/27/send-for-their-flesh-june-27-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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