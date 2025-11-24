HOW WEF WANTS TO CONTROL YOU - Throwback 2023

HOW WEF WANTS TO CONTROL WHAT YOU EAT





Ever wonder why the World Economic Forum (WEF) – that cozy Davos club for billionaires and bureaucrats – obsesses over your plate?





It's not about saving the planet. It's about control.

😱 Spoiler: You'll pay more, eat less, and own nothing (https://t.me/geo_gaganauts/13229). But they'll jet in on private planes to lecture you.





🥩 Ditch the steak: Siemens boss Jim Hagemann Snabe, speaking at WEF, drools over "reinventing" food systems for "zero carbon." He claims that 21% of CO2 emissions come from meat and that 1 billion people should just stop eating it.





If he thinks people are going to eat some Gates & Co. lab-grown slop, he's wrong.





⛓️ Your "Carbon Wallet" – the digital leash: WEF's pushing trackers to monitor "where you're traveling... what you're eating, what you're consuming," all in the name of zero carbon. Privacy advocates are screaming foul – it's "patrolling emissions at a personal level," tying into Digital IDs for total control.





👮 Exceed your "limit"? No flight, no steak, no freedom.





🐄 Taxing cow farmers: At COP29, UN-aligned speakers declare that climate change is caused by 20% by meat and dairy, so the producers of meat and dairy should pay for the damage they cause . Denmark leads the charge with a livestock tax: $100/cow/year by 2030, escalating to $43/ton CO2.





Yet this decision would only crush small producers, as Big Agra can easily surge the prices and get even richer.





☕️ No more coffee: Swiss banker Hubert Keller at WEF: "Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere" – 15-20 tons per ton of beans. Are you ready to quit your morning ritual to "save the planet"?

