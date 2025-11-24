HOW WEF WANTS TO CONTROL YOU - Throwback 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW WEF WANTS TO CONTROL WHAT YOU EAT
Ever wonder why the World Economic Forum (WEF) – that cozy Davos club for billionaires and bureaucrats – obsesses over your plate?
It's not about saving the planet. It's about control.
Spoiler: You'll pay more, eat less, and own nothing. But they'll jet in on private planes to lecture you.
🥩 Ditch the steak: Siemens boss Jim Hagemann Snabe, speaking at WEF, drools over "reinventing" food systems for "zero carbon." He claims that 21% of CO2 emissions come from meat and that 1 billion people should just stop eating it.
If he thinks people are going to eat some Gates & Co. lab-grown slop, he's wrong.
⛓️ Your "Carbon Wallet" – the digital leash: WEF's pushing trackers to monitor "where you're traveling... what you're eating, what you're consuming," all in the name of zero carbon. Privacy advocates are screaming foul – it's "patrolling emissions at a personal level," tying into Digital IDs for total control.
👮 Exceed your "limit"? No flight, no steak, no freedom.
🐄 Taxing cow farmers: At COP29, UN-aligned speakers declare that climate change is caused by 20% by meat and dairy, so the producers of meat and dairy should pay for the damage they cause . Denmark leads the charge with a livestock tax: $100/cow/year by 2030, escalating to $43/ton CO2.
Yet this decision would only crush small producers, as Big Agra can easily surge the prices and get even richer.
☕️ No more coffee: Swiss banker Hubert Keller at WEF: "Every time we drink coffee, we are basically putting CO2 into the atmosphere" – 15-20 tons per ton of beans. Are you ready to quit your morning ritual to "save the planet"?
