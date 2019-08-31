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Former U.S. Congressman Dan Burton Speaks at Vaccination Conference
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323 views • August 31, 2019
Then-U.S. Representative Dan Burton Speaks at the 2nd International Public Conference on Vaccination, hosted by the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC), in September 2000.
(NOTE: near the end of the ORIGINAL VIDEO, both audio and video suddenly disappear. On this edited video, both the video and audio disappear at 40m21s, while the video reappears at 40m28s but WITHOUT AUDIO.) (Courtesy C-SPAN.)
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Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting the "Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on MeWe @ https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news
(NOTE: near the end of the ORIGINAL VIDEO, both audio and video suddenly disappear. On this edited video, both the video and audio disappear at 40m21s, while the video reappears at 40m28s but WITHOUT AUDIO.) (Courtesy C-SPAN.)
<><><><><><><>
Connect with others and get access to more great content on vaccine- and immunization-related topics by visiting the "Vaccines -- News & Commentary" group on MeWe @ https://mewe.com/join/vaccines_-_news
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