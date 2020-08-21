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Brainwashing Through Mirroring And Smearing
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366 views • August 21, 2020
A clip from Pandemic demonstrating the politics of a couple of Democratic Positions By News Media and
Nancy Pelosi
You smear somebody with falsehoods and all of the rest. And then you merchandise it. Then you write it and they say, see it is reported in the press, so they have that validation that the press reported the smear and then it is called a wrap up smear. Now I am going to merchandise the presses report on the smear that we made. And it is a tactic.
Nancy Pelosi
You smear somebody with falsehoods and all of the rest. And then you merchandise it. Then you write it and they say, see it is reported in the press, so they have that validation that the press reported the smear and then it is called a wrap up smear. Now I am going to merchandise the presses report on the smear that we made. And it is a tactic.
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