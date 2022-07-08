Salt-Free Kraut - A Natural and Healthy Food, Drink and Method to End Salt Cravings

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- Discuss my considerations for going salt-free
- Introduce salt-free vegetable ferments as a healthy food and drink and solution to salt cravings
- Demonstrate the preparation of salt-free ferments
- Demonstrate their consumption
Update: Nowadays I leave the cap generally off, especially at night. I find that this yields a better product.