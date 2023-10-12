HOLY SPIRIT OF INDIA ! = ACT 1 - SCENE 22 = GADIA LOHAR & IMMORTAL ROYAL DIVINE LOVE !

This film composition combines a divine, royal, romantic, love affair between the beautiful princess of Sinhala and the brave king of Mewar, along with the Gadia Lohar, India’s misunderstood gypsies.

Part of this original composition is inspired by the magnificent film - Padmaavat - a 2018 Indian Hindi-language historical drama film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Based on the epic poem of the same name by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, it stars the lovely Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, a Rajput queen known for her beauty, wife of Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor.

In this epic poem, Sultan Alauddin Khalji, played by Ranveer Singh, hears of her divine beauty, and attacks her kingdom in a destructive attempt to enslave her.

At the 64th Filmfare Awards in India, Padmaavat received a leading 18 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (both for Bhansali), Best Actress (Padukone) and Best Actor (Singh).

This beautiful and deeply moving film won 4 awards, including Best Actor (Critics) (Singh) and Best Music Director (Bhansali).

Padmaavat also won 3 National Film Awards, including Best Music Direction (Bhansali).

The story’s plot describes how in 13th-century Afghanistan, an envious and cruel Khalji ruler - Jalal-ud-din Khalji - plans to take over the throne of Delhi and then capture the beautiful Queen of Mewar ...

FAIR USE - Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976

Teri’irere Ito’arai - ( Henrik ! )

Film composer & amateur orator and singer :

The Holy Spirit of India !