AA_IB_521_Pick_Your_Cult

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Tonight I’ll discuss CPAC and the No Kings events of the weekend. We will delve into Rob Schneider calling for a draft, Pete Hegseth pledging more expansionary wars for empire, AOC making sense, and how to break the left/right war machine mentality.
#Iran #Israel #Draft #War #Fear #Trump #Epstein #RobSchneider #Trafficking #Death #Children #AI #Hegseth #AOC #Meteor #Police #Trial #NBA #HealthCare #NWO #NoKings #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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