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Dr Jane Ruby placebo chemical pathogen device or a Hot shot ??
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110 views • January 21, 2022
Not only is the injectable much more dangerous to your health, than you realised its also like playing russian roulette as to how bad your effects from it will be apparently it all depends on your vial code
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