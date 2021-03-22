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GOD EROS AND LOVE/ ΘΕΟΣ ΕΡΩΤΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΓΑΠΗ (#VLOG 14 02 2021)
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT
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10 views • March 22, 2021
#EROS #LOVE #SAINTVALENTINEDAY
ENGLISH NARRATIVE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES/ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΑΦΗΓΗΣΗ ΜΕ ΑΓΓΛΙΚΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ

(Greek) Ημέρα Vlog σήμερα 14-02-2021 και είναι μια σημαντική μέρα και εορτασμός του Αγίου Βαλεντίνου. Πάρα ταύτα δεν είναι ένας απλός εορτασμός αλλά και μια ενθύμηση ότι αυτή η εορτή έχει την καταγωγή της στην Αρχαία Ελληνική Εποχή, όπου ο Έρωτας ήταν Θεός και μάλιστα ένας πολύ δυνατός Θεός. Τόσο δυνατός που οι Θεοί του Ολύμπου ήταν ευάλωτοι στο τόξο και τα βέλη του.
Vlog Day today 14-02-2021 and a very special day and celebration of Saint Valentine. However it’s not a simple celebration but only a reminder that its origin resides in the Ancient Greek Times whereas Eros is a God and apparently a very powerful one. So powerful that Gods of Olympus Mt were vulnerable to his bow and arrows.
Eros=Erotas=Έρωτας in Greek
Love=Agape=Αγάπη in Greek


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