GOD EROS AND LOVE/ ΘΕΟΣ ΕΡΩΤΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΓΑΠΗ (#VLOG 14 02 2021)

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ENGLISH NARRATIVE WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES/ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΑΦΗΓΗΣΗ ΜΕ ΑΓΓΛΙΚΟΥΣ ΥΠΟΤΙΤΛΟΥΣ
(Greek) Ημέρα Vlog σήμερα 14-02-2021 και είναι μια σημαντική μέρα και εορτασμός του Αγίου Βαλεντίνου. Πάρα ταύτα δεν είναι ένας απλός εορτασμός αλλά και μια ενθύμηση ότι αυτή η εορτή έχει την καταγωγή της στην Αρχαία Ελληνική Εποχή, όπου ο Έρωτας ήταν Θεός και μάλιστα ένας πολύ δυνατός Θεός. Τόσο δυνατός που οι Θεοί του Ολύμπου ήταν ευάλωτοι στο τόξο και τα βέλη του.
Vlog Day today 14-02-2021 and a very special day and celebration of Saint Valentine. However it’s not a simple celebration but only a reminder that its origin resides in the Ancient Greek Times whereas Eros is a God and apparently a very powerful one. So powerful that Gods of Olympus Mt were vulnerable to his bow and arrows.
Eros=Erotas=Έρωτας in Greek
Love=Agape=Αγάπη in Greek
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