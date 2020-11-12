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Latest ‘Drain-The-Swamp’ News - November 12, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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39 views • November 12, 2020
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://twitter.com/DaanBarnard/status/1326409772426473473
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11586003.html#11586722
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11588386.html#11588947
https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1326554266933161986
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-rudy-giuliani-confirms-dominion-whistleblowers-coming-forward-video/
https://thedcpatriot.com/breaking-rudy-giuliani-confirms-dominion-whistleblowers-coming-forward/
https://twitter.com/RyanAFournier/status/1326570630234447872
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkNkQ2nDQfc&;feature=emb_logo
https://twitter.com/codemonkeyz/status/1326695036990357504?s=21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzHnlLxKhSc&;feature=emb_logo
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
Today’s Links:
https://twitter.com/DaanBarnard/status/1326409772426473473
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11586003.html#11586722
https://8kun.top/qresearch/res/11588386.html#11588947
https://twitter.com/M2Madness/status/1326554266933161986
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-rudy-giuliani-confirms-dominion-whistleblowers-coming-forward-video/
https://thedcpatriot.com/breaking-rudy-giuliani-confirms-dominion-whistleblowers-coming-forward/
https://twitter.com/RyanAFournier/status/1326570630234447872
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkNkQ2nDQfc&;feature=emb_logo
https://twitter.com/codemonkeyz/status/1326695036990357504?s=21
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzHnlLxKhSc&;feature=emb_logo
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