This Corner of the Dugout is Shared with their Brother Mascot, an Owl - of the Russian Fighters of the Western military group
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
❤️A living corner of the fighters of the Western military group.❤️

The animal mascot is a brother. The owl was found in the forest, went out and now he lives here, under the protection of Russian soldiers.🇷🇺🔥 Even in war, you need to remain human!

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

