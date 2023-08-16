A “pan-sexual” reporter tries to catch Vivek Ramaswamy off guard at the Iowa State Fair. Good response.
76 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
A “pan-sexual” reporter tries to catch Vivek Ramaswamy off guard at the Iowa State Fair.
Good response.
Keywords
a pan-sexualreporter tries to catch vivekramaswamy off guardat the iowa state fairgood response
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos