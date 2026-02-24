© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People sending me this video... Saying this is why Trump is making this bill.
The issue is not about phasing it out or not the issue is the bill itself. It completely Shields these companies from any liabilities exactly like the vaccine companies were. And makes labeling in any type of regulation on any level impossible.
This is a pretty big issue and I just cannot wrap my head around how many people are supporting this bill