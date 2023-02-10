La Quinta Columna - COVID is 5G and Graphene

Roberto Delgado of La Quinta Columna provides in this interview background to their discovery of the link between 5G and graphene as found in various injections.Addresses the question - "Why dont antibodies to the covid vaccine last more than a couple of months? " Because the body is responding to the graphene only. There is graphene in the hydrogels of the PCR sticks, that you wash your hands with, the masks people wear. Added to kerosene's used in aeroplane fuels - think of those chem trails above you daily. There is NOTHING in the vaccines that lead to any form of immunity, they are 100% toxic. Please try the bluetooth challenge on those who are vaccinated around you.





Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/





Shared from and subscribe to:

GaryMc

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/



