La Quinta Columna - COVID is 5G and Graphene

Roberto Delgado of La Quinta Columna provides in this interview background to their discovery of the link between 5G and graphene as found in various injections.Addresses the question - "Why dont antibodies to the covid vaccine last more than a couple of months? " Because the body is responding to the graphene only. There is graphene in the hydrogels of the PCR sticks, that you wash your hands with, the masks people wear. Added to kerosene's used in aeroplane fuels - think of those chem trails above you daily. There is NOTHING in the vaccines that lead to any form of immunity, they are 100% toxic. Please try the bluetooth challenge on those who are vaccinated around you.
Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Shared from and subscribe to:
GaryMc
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5RGWk9egs4dx/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.