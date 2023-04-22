To Heal the Great Divide - RFK Jr

Ed Curtin joins me for a discussion about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Ed has written extensively about Bobby Jr. and tonight we discussed his recent article, Healing the Great Divide, two days before Bobby Jr. announced his candidacy for president of the United States. We discussed what his candidacy might mean for the entire country. Healing the Great Divide - https://edwardcurtin.com/robert-f-kennedy-jr-to-heal-the-great-divide/ Seeking for Truth in a Country of Lies - Amazon.com Live: Robert F Kennedy Jr The entire speech announcing his candidacy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rl4wGW4ZWQ

