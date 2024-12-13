© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From Drones to UFO’s: More mysterious sightings in the US skies [RT]
Pilots now are seeing red lights in the skies moving at rapid speeds. This time in Oregon where the sighting was moving up and down at different altitudes.
“The biggest thing that stood out was it was changing direction. Usually, things don’t change directions unless it’s an aircraft,” pilot, Joe Buley said.