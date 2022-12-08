CLOCKS NOW GOING IN CIRCLES S.AMERICA (5G NOT THE CAUSE!(PLANET X-WORMWOOD IS!!) / PX BODIES BY🌞 / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 8, 2022





CLOCKS ARE NOW SPINNING IN CIRCLES (NOT FROM 5G- BUT FROM BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X+PLANET X SYSTEM+SOLAR EFFECTS BREAKING DOWN EARTHS MAGNETIC FIELD- "EARTHS PROTECTION LAYER") GOD IS SCREAMING A WARNING TO MANKIND ( LISTEN WHEN HE SPEAKS!!!) EXPECT MORE STRANGENESS IN HUMANS+ANIMALS+CANCER WILL SPIKE EVEN MORE/ NIBIRU PASSES UNDER THE SUN/ MASSIVE PLANET BODY WITH PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN ( PICTURES BY ME) TIME IS RUNNING SHORT-WHO IS YOUR SAVIOR?) READ BELOW. Today is now 12/8/22. My main notes for today I left in my comments section that are pinned under my video for all to read because my main notes are too long for this video lol. So if want to see my main notes they are pinned in my comments section... Thanks for your support and thank you all the new subscribers sticking around. I make no money on my channel as I don't seek money. I'm here to warn what's coming and teach you all who God is. Light, love and mercy and forgiveness and that lifes purpose and meaning simply is love because God is love purely.... Thanks for watching....





