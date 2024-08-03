Red Pill Nation Hangout #383

0. 7:23 Message to my Hater

1. 26:09 Truth about Dr. Disrespect revealed about the mess at Twitch

2. 56:01 Julian Assange is released after deal is arranged

3.1:20:17 CNN Threatens Copyright Violation Strike on any Independent News Source that rebroadcasts or has commentary on Presidential Debates

4. 1:59:33 The Presidential Debate is an absolute debacle for Joe Biden

5. 2:45:06 Attorney General Merrick Garland held in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over Hur Tapes

6. 3:10:46 Supreme Court Rules against Obstruction Laws against J6 Protesters





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/