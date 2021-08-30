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TASA - Aug 23, 2021 - 9) The Death GMO Jab IS NOT a "Vaccine" - Justice Anna Webinar
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42 views • August 30, 2021
The death shot that is being labeled as "COVID-19 Vaccine" is a GMO jab. It will lower your immune system to a level that if you get a minor flu will kill you. The flu in this case won't be the root cause, rather, it's the death GMO shot, simply because it lowered the immune system by folds and made it so vulnerable and week, even minor flu might kill people. Not everyone knows this part, therefore, people fell into believing the Fake news and the so called doctors that pushing the "Vaccine". The worse thing started to happen, more people are dying now from the death shot, creating even more scare mongering, hence pushing more people take more jabs. It's so criminal and delibret genocide. How they benefit from all this? 2 ways: 1) Claim people as property or 2) claim the insurance value after they die. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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