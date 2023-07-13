Create New Account
'The Exorcist Files' Reveals Combat with Satan
John-Henry Westen


July 12, 2023


'The Exorcist Files' reveals combat with Satan done by Father Carlos Martins, Catholic exorcist and host of The Exorcist Files, exposes the reality of Satan — the Devil — revealed by front-line spiritual combatant, Fr. Gabriele Amorth. Fr. Gabriele Amorth was the Vatican’s most famous exorcist in the last 500 years, battling Satan’s demonic forces unlike any other spiritual leader has ever done. Now, Fr. Martins explains the life and spiritual legacy of Fr. Amorth, and how the battle for the Culture of Life has raged for thousands of years in the timeless struggle of good vs evil.


Hear more about his experiences as an exorcist here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/vaticans-most-famous-exorcist-in-500-years-fr-gabriele-amorth-fr-carlos-martins-explains/?utm_source=rumble


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2zmsuc-the-exorcist-files-reveals-combat-with-satan.html

