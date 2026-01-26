NATO's Agent Rutti Frutti reporting from inside Trump's ass

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ye, the rapper previously known as Kanye West, issued a public apology on Monday for his past antisemitic remarks, describing them as reckless and linking his behavior to an undiagnosed brain injury and ongoing mental health struggles.
In a full-page Wall Street Journal ad titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” Ye wrote that he does not identify as a Nazi or an antisemite and stated that he loves Jewish people.