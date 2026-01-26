Agent Rutti Frutti reporting from inside Trump's ass.

Adding:

Ye, the rapper previously known as Kanye West, issued a public apology on Monday for his past antisemitic remarks, describing them as reckless and linking his behavior to an undiagnosed brain injury and ongoing mental health struggles.

In a full-page Wall Street Journal ad titled “To Those I’ve Hurt,” Ye wrote that he does not identify as a Nazi or an antisemite and stated that he loves Jewish people.