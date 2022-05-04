© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OVERTURNING ROE V. WADE Leak Shows Trump Delivered on Justices Ending Baby Murder
Follow
2
Share
Report
160 views • May 04, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
This Roe V. Wade leak gives us hope that President Trump delivered! Stew Peters starts off show by reflecting on the leaked SCOTUS majority opinion that projects that the Supreme Court will be ruling in favor of overturning Roe V Wade, ending the generational murder of the unborn.
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ez9a-overturning-roe-v.-wade-leak-shows-trump-delivered-on-justices-ending-baby-.html
This Roe V. Wade leak gives us hope that President Trump delivered! Stew Peters starts off show by reflecting on the leaked SCOTUS majority opinion that projects that the Supreme Court will be ruling in favor of overturning Roe V Wade, ending the generational murder of the unborn.
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ez9a-overturning-roe-v.-wade-leak-shows-trump-delivered-on-justices-ending-baby-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.