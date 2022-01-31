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Rise Up NH Zoom 1/24/22 - Updates: Jennifer Martin, COV/Vax Protocols; The Future
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10 views • January 31, 2022
In today's zoom we cover updates on COVID and vaccine (prophylactic protection or injury) protocols and on Jennifer Martin's story (whose husband was medically kidnapped then died). We move on to discuss how to start thinking about the society of the future, including transcending "isms" and fears of isms when coming back together to creating something new. We cover economics, jobs (and bullshit jobs), and why going back to the old normal might not be a good idea.
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