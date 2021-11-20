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Home Town Hero Student Stands Up For Freedom Against Communist University of Western Ontario
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1 view • November 20, 2021
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Student dragged from Western University class for repeatedly violating COVID-19 vaccine policy
https://archive.md/EtqiV
HIGHLY EDUCATED UWO PROFESSORS LACK READING AND THINKING SKILLS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N94DPUjlkl3S/
LONDON MAYOR IS AN ABSOLUTE BELIEVER...IN VACCINE PASSPORTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GcaNBApJYcgC/
UNVACCINATED CRITICAL THINKERS BEING DENIED ESSENTIAL SERVICES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofc0FaT2NzVZ/
COMMON SENSE FROM AN ETHICS PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3c9A5C8yq5p5/
HEALTH CARE WORKER FIRED OVER ZOOM, UNION REPS STAY SILENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pJ0s29DsV6yH/
OVER 100 CHILDREN IN ONTARIO RECEIVE HEART ISSUES FROM THE POISON JABS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UWvpGGlIYXh6/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Student dragged from Western University class for repeatedly violating COVID-19 vaccine policy
https://archive.md/EtqiV
HIGHLY EDUCATED UWO PROFESSORS LACK READING AND THINKING SKILLS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N94DPUjlkl3S/
LONDON MAYOR IS AN ABSOLUTE BELIEVER...IN VACCINE PASSPORTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GcaNBApJYcgC/
UNVACCINATED CRITICAL THINKERS BEING DENIED ESSENTIAL SERVICES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ofc0FaT2NzVZ/
COMMON SENSE FROM AN ETHICS PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN ONTARIO
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3c9A5C8yq5p5/
HEALTH CARE WORKER FIRED OVER ZOOM, UNION REPS STAY SILENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pJ0s29DsV6yH/
OVER 100 CHILDREN IN ONTARIO RECEIVE HEART ISSUES FROM THE POISON JABS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UWvpGGlIYXh6/
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