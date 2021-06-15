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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 06-15
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10 views • June 15, 2021
Changing history from what really happened to what the leftists want is what the Democrats do. For without their revisionist history, the world would not be looking to them for anything. Changing history is what the democrats do to stay in power.
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