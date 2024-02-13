Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophecies | THE TIME IS NOW - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
channel image
Flyover Conservatives
673 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
16 views
Published 20 hours ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -



FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



► Support Patriot Women and Get Your Holiday Gifts at Fern Valley Soap

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER for 20% off



Hank Kunneman February 2, 2024 Oasis Church

0-12:13

https://youtu.be/lix2plp3TOE?si=AAzK4RpR755SZLkF



Tim Sheets February 2, 2024

0-18:29

https://youtu.be/HtQKXoIk_98?si=iIlQi8eapNPuxnsg



Robin D Bullock

0-1:08

https://youtu.be/1yz0f0qejNI?si=L1ALDtSme9LL3Wt3



Robin D Bullock February 4, 2024

57:24-1:10:13

2:45:03-2:48:25

2:51:59 - 2:53:42

https://www.youtube.com/live/oPKsMuUaN5M?si=81pzGhIjhCO4cm_v



Julie Green January 9, 2024

1:23-7:28

https://rumble.com/v49g9gu-great-changes-are-coming-worldwide-to-every-nation-in-every-way.html



Hank Kunneman February 2, 2024

17:43 - 25:27

https://youtu.be/sr-Ntyn_ejc?si=56VKGOluXJeGl3iE



Mike Thompson February 1, 2024

0-18:11

https://youtu.be/0pVEz4l5Yac?si=GVb_nPaFloeiQjVi



Wanda Alger

4:00 -10:03

14:30 - 18:24

https://rumble.com/v4bttfl-assessing-trump-patriots-and-prophetic-words-through-discerning-o


Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: d6a6b52b4071080c



Keywords
conservativesdavidflyoverflyover conservativeswhited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket