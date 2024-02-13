Prophecies | THE TIME IS NOW - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -
Hank Kunneman February 2, 2024 Oasis Church
0-12:13
https://youtu.be/lix2plp3TOE?si=AAzK4RpR755SZLkF
Tim Sheets February 2, 2024
0-18:29
https://youtu.be/HtQKXoIk_98?si=iIlQi8eapNPuxnsg
Robin D Bullock
0-1:08
https://youtu.be/1yz0f0qejNI?si=L1ALDtSme9LL3Wt3
Robin D Bullock February 4, 2024
57:24-1:10:13
2:45:03-2:48:25
2:51:59 - 2:53:42
https://www.youtube.com/live/oPKsMuUaN5M?si=81pzGhIjhCO4cm_v
Julie Green January 9, 2024
1:23-7:28
https://rumble.com/v49g9gu-great-changes-are-coming-worldwide-to-every-nation-in-every-way.html
Hank Kunneman February 2, 2024
17:43 - 25:27
https://youtu.be/sr-Ntyn_ejc?si=56VKGOluXJeGl3iE
Mike Thompson February 1, 2024
0-18:11
https://youtu.be/0pVEz4l5Yac?si=GVb_nPaFloeiQjVi
Wanda Alger
4:00 -10:03
14:30 - 18:24
https://rumble.com/v4bttfl-assessing-trump-patriots-and-prophetic-words-through-discerning-o
