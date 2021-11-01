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ALEX JONES (2nd HOUR) Sunday 10/31/21
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2 views • November 01, 2021
ALEX JONES (2nd HOUR) Sunday 10/31/21 • ALEX EVISCERATES JIM ACOSTA OVER TUCKER HIT PIECE • Infowars
DEMOCRATS PANIC AS VIRGINIA RACE HOAX EXPOSED, BIDEN IGNORED AT G20
The criminals running the Deep State always signal to their minions, and they are openly bragging that the VA race, like 2020, will be decided by mail-in ballots.
With the Virginia gubernatorial election only days away, Democrats are desperate to turn around their falling numbers -- tune in and expose their false flag!
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
DEMOCRATS PANIC AS VIRGINIA RACE HOAX EXPOSED, BIDEN IGNORED AT G20
The criminals running the Deep State always signal to their minions, and they are openly bragging that the VA race, like 2020, will be decided by mail-in ballots.
With the Virginia gubernatorial election only days away, Democrats are desperate to turn around their falling numbers -- tune in and expose their false flag!
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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