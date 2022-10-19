The enforced sanctions on Russia are destroying Germany | 19-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23915

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What kind of friend drives
you to ruin, and what kind of family dooms you to death? As soon as such
suspicions cannot be dismissed, you should be on your guard and draw your own
conclusions. The young commentator you are about to see, given the sanctions
Germany is calling for against Russia, is not convinced that Germany has good
friends, nor that Germany is in a good family, or community of values.
Appropriate consequences are indicated here…
👉 https://kla.tv/23915
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▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Actuarium: Soll Deutschland durch die Sanktionen zerstört werden? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6oH2aK4iOU