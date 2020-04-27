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corona virus truth exposed .Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai talks about covid-19
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30 views • April 27, 2020
Dr.Shiva Ayyadurai has 4 degrees in MIT.
He has undergraduate in MIT of electrical engineering and computer science. Has a master's degree in visual studies from the MIT Media Laboratory on scientific visualization and a Master's degree in mechanical engineering in MIT. In 2007 he obtained a Ph.D in biological engineering in MIT systems biology.
He has undergraduate in MIT of electrical engineering and computer science. Has a master's degree in visual studies from the MIT Media Laboratory on scientific visualization and a Master's degree in mechanical engineering in MIT. In 2007 he obtained a Ph.D in biological engineering in MIT systems biology.
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