Investigation of illegal Plumbing Operation in San Francisco R&L Plumbing.

For Years this large group of plumbers illegally ran there business operations from the basement of this building in San Francisco all hours of the day and night while the living tenants in this building were constantly being exposed to contaminated pathogens forced to use the same entrance way, tormented by this army of plumbers who had no disregard for anyone.



Total Negligence of the Landlord and or acting landlord who did nothing to ensure any rights of the tenants who lived at this building the tenants being afraid to come and go from their own place of residence due to the massive amount of foot traffic from a tribe of plumbers dragging their dirty sewage machines in & out this this basement all hours of the day & night for years unregulated by the landlord who was non existent the whole time and 100% Negligent all through the course of the Pandemic and beyond, one of the tenants who got the Corona Virus from this Exposure had to be doing constant work to the building to keep it secure or the building would have been over ran by anybody off the street and most likely the building would have burned to the ground, This video only represents a small amount of the recorded footage and the massive information logged and recorded for those horrifying years of terror..



