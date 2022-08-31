Still Doubt NATO Involvement In Ukraine - NATO Boss says "NATO Allies Have Been In Ukraine Since 2014 Training And Equipping Ukrainian Armed Forces".

For Those Who Still Doubt NATO Involvement In Ukraine, Listen To NATO Boss: NATO Allies Have Been In Ukraine Since 2014 Training And Equipping Ukrainian Armed Forces





"As you know NATO allies provide an unprecedented level of military support to Ukraine, actually NATO allies, NATO has been there since 2014, trained, equipped and supported Ukrainian armed forces."





NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg admits that NATO allies have been training and arming Ukraine since 2014. Something to remember whenever western media refers to an "Unprovoked" invasion.