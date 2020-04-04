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Medical Doctor Blows C-Vi-Rus Scamdemic Wide Open - Andrew Kaufman M.D.
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295 views • April 04, 2020
HighImpactVlogs

Subcribe to Andrew's channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGGd7...
Andrew's site: www.andrewkaufmanmd.com
RichieFromBostonChannel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95yk-... (let him know HighImpactVlogs sent ya)

This link contains the references to everything we talked about in this video. Please question everything and do your own research.
file:///C:/Users/busin/Downloads/Dr.%20Andrew%20Kaufman%20-%20The%20Anatomy%20of%20Covid-19.pdf
More links:
- Vaccine Injury Compensation Program: https://www.justice.gov/civil/vicp
- Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System: https://vaers.hhs.gov/
- Vaccine Protection law: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/te...
- Vaccines give false positives on CV tests: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2...
- Airport scanners changes DNA: https://trinfinity8.com/los-alamos-st...
- You can't "catch" viruses: https://www.healingnaturallybybee.com...
- Dismantling Germ Theory: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/di...
- Anthony Fauci says that CV has a 0.1% mortality rate: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056...
- Scenarios for the Future by the Rockefeller foundation: https://archive.org/details/pdfy-tNG7...

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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Keywords
vaccinescdc5gpandemicdna damagepoliofaucimedical doctorhighimpactvlogsexosomescoronaviruslock downsocial distancingpcr testgenetic materialscamdemicandrew kaufman m d
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