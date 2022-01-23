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Complete exterior makeover(when Trump was president)
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140 views • January 23, 2022
Back when Americans could afford part and labor. With my clientele last year homes 300k and less as a majority. To mostly to all homes over half a million. Noticed it all last year. 2022 will be interesting to see the outcome for the workers on the ground. Miss when Trump was president and there was more work then time.
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