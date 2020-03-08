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lil constitution an bill of right info
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7 views • March 08, 2020
tried a different camera an all that lol
pretty simple on the language so why are most dumbass dimms so intent on taking our guns,they have bastardized the tution so bad it is ragged out,,,we need to bond together an repair it!!
pretty simple on the language so why are most dumbass dimms so intent on taking our guns,they have bastardized the tution so bad it is ragged out,,,we need to bond together an repair it!!
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