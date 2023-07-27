Create New Account
Revealed; The Men Who Own and Run the U S Government
[Jul 26, 2013] [Great White7] Discover the truth about the men behind the curtain who own and run the U.S. Government.
These men are totally evil, ruthless, greedy and vicious individuals who will stop at nothing to gain control of the world and the enslavement of us all.
They are now taking steps to control and shut down the internet because it is the last  means for people to come together, and voice their opinions freely.

