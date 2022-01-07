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An Inconvenient Reality 7772666
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65 views • January 07, 2022
Please pay attention people; she's explaining in detail how all this works.
EXPLAINS what is used to control us and who ultimately benefits:
- The Brotherhood Network
- Freemasonry
- Exoteric & Esoteric
- The Force
- Hegelian Dialectic
- Order out of Chaos ("they" create the chaos and then step in as the heros and provide the "order", THEIR order)
- Satanism & Luciferianism
- Good vs Evil
- The Occult
- Witchcraft
- Polarity
- History vs True History
- Hermeticism
- Kabbalism (Secret ancient Babylonian Magic)
- What "from Dark to Light" really means
- Option 1: "The Great Reset" is evil AND SO IS Option 2: "The Great Awakening"; the SAME beast provided BOTH options: PICK OPTION 3
- MAGIC and Mental Manipulation
- "Providence" is NOT God
- The Great White Brotherhood
- Ascended Masters
- The "NEW AGE"
- Fallen Angels (aka "Aliens")
- Theosophy
- The Infiltration of the Churches
- Age of Aquarius
- The Age of Androgyny
- "Christ Consciousness" (this has nothing to do with Yeshua(Jesus) this is occultism)
- Saint Germain and the "I AM" movement
- America, the Masonic Experiment
- The cult of "Q" or "Qanon"
- This brings us to the NWO puppet named, TRUMP and role in all this...
- Devolution
- General Flynn recites the Theosophists Oath (I kid you not - do you get it, these are not believers in Jesus)
- The Brave New World Order
- STOP PARTICIPATING in this game
- The ONLY WAY is TRUTH that sets us free
One will either acknowledge these concepts and remain aware of them, thus avoiding being trapped, OR, one will simply remain a simpleton and be tossed to-and-fro as a tool for their controllers.
7772666
• MY LINKS •
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6?view=content
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/probablyalexandra/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/probablyalexandra/
Telegram:
https://t.me/improbablyalexandra
Probablyalexandra.party_cha0s commentary channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYSDIoCRugCirxiOzYL00g
Probablyalexandra.party_cha0s on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra.party_cha0s:2
Backup Youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Ye4XQWWcuJVt1f2-aVtYA
• SUPPORT ME •
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RTAVAGUUA6ALC
Kofi:
https://ko-fi.com/probablyalexandra
Venmo:
@probablyalexandra
• REFERENCES •
MINDGAME Series Playlist:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6/MINDGAME--The-Series:6
PROGRAMMED Series playlist:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6/PROGRAMMED--The-Series:b
Antichrist Investigation:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6/the-antichrist-investigation-2:3
D**olution Series:
Part 1:
https://tinyurl.com/yc3w8459
Part 2:
https://tinyurl.com/5n93rx94
Part 3:
https://tinyurl.com/y4rnb4nm
Part 4:
https://tinyurl.com/4fh7vmrr
Part 5:
https://tinyurl.com/b5wsrmr4
Part 6:
https://tinyurl.com/p34dc3ck
Part 7:
https://tinyurl.com/wn7pkmxa
Part 8:
https://tinyurl.com/2p98bwex
Part 9:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8vmmkb
Part10:
https://tinyurl.com/2mn59tmb
Part 11:
https://tinyurl.com/yc6n9uwh
Part 12:
https://tinyurl.com/ycknrfvu
Part 13:
https://tinyurl.com/344b29rf
Mr. Truth Bomb Rumble video Part 13:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8hrsu7
Part 14:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8thtpc
Part 15:
https://tinyurl.com/2p89xu8m
Podcast:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8rk3em
Addendum series part 3:
https://tinyurl.com/2p98aphn
Flyover Podcast:
https://tinyurl.com/2p996hwv
Elizabeth Clare Prophet Channeled Message (video):
https://vimeo.com/207571388
Jacob's Ladder: Allegory in Russian Literature by Marina Aptekman (book):
https://www.jstor.org/stable/j.ctt1zxsj66.6?seq=1#metadata_info_tab_contents
Clip of Joe B (video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbn4i7_CFIM
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja6Ht7RV66w
EXPLAINS what is used to control us and who ultimately benefits:
- The Brotherhood Network
- Freemasonry
- Exoteric & Esoteric
- The Force
- Hegelian Dialectic
- Order out of Chaos ("they" create the chaos and then step in as the heros and provide the "order", THEIR order)
- Satanism & Luciferianism
- Good vs Evil
- The Occult
- Witchcraft
- Polarity
- History vs True History
- Hermeticism
- Kabbalism (Secret ancient Babylonian Magic)
- What "from Dark to Light" really means
- Option 1: "The Great Reset" is evil AND SO IS Option 2: "The Great Awakening"; the SAME beast provided BOTH options: PICK OPTION 3
- MAGIC and Mental Manipulation
- "Providence" is NOT God
- The Great White Brotherhood
- Ascended Masters
- The "NEW AGE"
- Fallen Angels (aka "Aliens")
- Theosophy
- The Infiltration of the Churches
- Age of Aquarius
- The Age of Androgyny
- "Christ Consciousness" (this has nothing to do with Yeshua(Jesus) this is occultism)
- Saint Germain and the "I AM" movement
- America, the Masonic Experiment
- The cult of "Q" or "Qanon"
- This brings us to the NWO puppet named, TRUMP and role in all this...
- Devolution
- General Flynn recites the Theosophists Oath (I kid you not - do you get it, these are not believers in Jesus)
- The Brave New World Order
- STOP PARTICIPATING in this game
- The ONLY WAY is TRUTH that sets us free
One will either acknowledge these concepts and remain aware of them, thus avoiding being trapped, OR, one will simply remain a simpleton and be tossed to-and-fro as a tool for their controllers.
7772666
• MY LINKS •
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6?view=content
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/probablyalexandra/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/probablyalexandra/
Telegram:
https://t.me/improbablyalexandra
Probablyalexandra.party_cha0s commentary channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqYSDIoCRugCirxiOzYL00g
Probablyalexandra.party_cha0s on Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra.party_cha0s:2
Backup Youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Ye4XQWWcuJVt1f2-aVtYA
• SUPPORT ME •
Paypal:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RTAVAGUUA6ALC
Kofi:
https://ko-fi.com/probablyalexandra
Venmo:
@probablyalexandra
• REFERENCES •
MINDGAME Series Playlist:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6/MINDGAME--The-Series:6
PROGRAMMED Series playlist:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6/PROGRAMMED--The-Series:b
Antichrist Investigation:
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6/the-antichrist-investigation-2:3
D**olution Series:
Part 1:
https://tinyurl.com/yc3w8459
Part 2:
https://tinyurl.com/5n93rx94
Part 3:
https://tinyurl.com/y4rnb4nm
Part 4:
https://tinyurl.com/4fh7vmrr
Part 5:
https://tinyurl.com/b5wsrmr4
Part 6:
https://tinyurl.com/p34dc3ck
Part 7:
https://tinyurl.com/wn7pkmxa
Part 8:
https://tinyurl.com/2p98bwex
Part 9:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8vmmkb
Part10:
https://tinyurl.com/2mn59tmb
Part 11:
https://tinyurl.com/yc6n9uwh
Part 12:
https://tinyurl.com/ycknrfvu
Part 13:
https://tinyurl.com/344b29rf
Mr. Truth Bomb Rumble video Part 13:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8hrsu7
Part 14:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8thtpc
Part 15:
https://tinyurl.com/2p89xu8m
Podcast:
https://tinyurl.com/2p8rk3em
Addendum series part 3:
https://tinyurl.com/2p98aphn
Flyover Podcast:
https://tinyurl.com/2p996hwv
Elizabeth Clare Prophet Channeled Message (video):
https://vimeo.com/207571388
Jacob's Ladder: Allegory in Russian Literature by Marina Aptekman (book):
https://www.jstor.org/stable/j.ctt1zxsj66.6?seq=1#metadata_info_tab_contents
Clip of Joe B (video):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbn4i7_CFIM
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ja6Ht7RV66w
Keywords
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