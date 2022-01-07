An Inconvenient Reality 7772666

Please pay attention people; she's explaining in detail how all this works.EXPLAINS what is used to control us and who ultimately benefits:- The Brotherhood Network- Freemasonry- Exoteric & Esoteric- The Force- Hegelian Dialectic- Order out of Chaos ("they" create the chaos and then step in as the heros and provide the "order", THEIR order)- Satanism & Luciferianism- Good vs Evil- The Occult- Witchcraft- Polarity- History vs True History- Hermeticism- Kabbalism (Secret ancient Babylonian Magic)- What "from Dark to Light" really means- Option 1: "The Great Reset" is evil AND SO IS Option 2: "The Great Awakening"; the SAME beast provided BOTH options: PICK OPTION 3- MAGIC and Mental Manipulation- "Providence" is NOT God- The Great White Brotherhood- Ascended Masters- The "NEW AGE"- Fallen Angels (aka "Aliens")- Theosophy- The Infiltration of the Churches- Age of Aquarius- The Age of Androgyny- "Christ Consciousness" (this has nothing to do with Yeshua(Jesus) this is occultism)- Saint Germain and the "I AM" movement- America, the Masonic Experiment- The cult of "Q" or "Qanon"- This brings us to the NWO puppet named, TRUMP and role in all this...- Devolution- General Flynn recites the Theosophists Oath (I kid you not - do you get it, these are not believers in Jesus)- The Brave New World Order- STOP PARTICIPATING in this game- The ONLY WAY is TRUTH that sets us freeOne will either acknowledge these concepts and remain aware of them, thus avoiding being trapped, OR, one will simply remain a simpleton and be tossed to-and-fro as a tool for their controllers.7772666• MY LINKS •Odysee:Bitchute:Instagram:Telegram:https://t.me/improbablyalexandraProbablyalexandra.party_cha0s commentary channel:Probablyalexandra.party_cha0s on Odysee:Backup Youtube channel:• SUPPORT ME •Paypal:Kofi:Venmo:@probablyalexandra• REFERENCES •MINDGAME Series Playlist:PROGRAMMED Series playlist:Antichrist Investigation:D**olution Series:Part 1:Part 2:Part 3:Part 4:Part 5:Part 6:Part 7:Part 8:Part 9:Part10:Part 11:Part 12:Part 13:Mr. Truth Bomb Rumble video Part 13:Part 14:Part 15:Podcast:Addendum series part 3:Flyover Podcast:Elizabeth Clare Prophet Channeled Message (video):Jacob's Ladder: Allegory in Russian Literature by Marina Aptekman (book):Clip of Joe B (video):...