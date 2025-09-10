How to align your will with God's 🙏

How to pray before acting

Acknowledge God's authority: Start by acknowledging God as the source of wisdom and the ultimate power.

Express your intentions : Ask for clarity on how to please God and show love to others.

Request divine guidance : Ask to be shown the best way to act and to be sensitive to God's promptings.

Trust in God's plan : Relinquish control and trust that God's plan will unfold, leading to the right actions and outcomes.