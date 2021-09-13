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OH MY GOODNESS - see the parasites in this pork - WAIT TO THE END! This is Trichinellosis!
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403 views • September 13, 2021
I saw someone else do this 4 years ago and I have not eaten pork since! Can you imagine these bugs inside your gut?
Check for yourself the CDC website!
https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/trichinellosis/gen_info/faqs.html
Now, I have personally witnessed this here in Thailand here, where I live and the CDC specifically mention Pork, along with other meats. Here, I know of 3 previous cases of what they call "Worms" and it comes from raw meat they like to eat and rainwater. Thai people like to drink strong spirits to kill bacteria, but it does not kill the worms!
Check for yourself the CDC website!
https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/trichinellosis/gen_info/faqs.html
Now, I have personally witnessed this here in Thailand here, where I live and the CDC specifically mention Pork, along with other meats. Here, I know of 3 previous cases of what they call "Worms" and it comes from raw meat they like to eat and rainwater. Thai people like to drink strong spirits to kill bacteria, but it does not kill the worms!
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