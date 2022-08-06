Inflation Misery

Inflation Reduction Act: We’ve Seen It All Before

* New bill is likely to make the problem much worse.

* People are lining up at food banks nationwide.

* Green energy: we’re totally reliant on China.

* They’re laughing at us: China goes on a coal spree.

* Americans are very concerned about inflation.

* Media push a false narrative about climate change.

* Check your privilege; stop whining about inflation!

* Inflation? Here’s $300K for Botswana gay rights!

* Inflation hurts poor Americans the most.

* Get ready for more audits from a militarized IRS.

* Big Dem donors benefit from the legislation.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310500133112

