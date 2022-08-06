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Inflation Misery
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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195 views • August 06, 2022

Inflation Reduction Act: We’ve Seen It All Before

* New bill is likely to make the problem much worse.

* People are lining up at food banks nationwide.

* Green energy: we’re totally reliant on China.

* They’re laughing at us: China goes on a coal spree.

* Americans are very concerned about inflation.

* Media push a false narrative about climate change.

* Check your privilege; stop whining about inflation!

* Inflation? Here’s $300K for Botswana gay rights!

* Inflation hurts poor Americans the most.

* Get ready for more audits from a militarized IRS.

* Big Dem donors benefit from the legislation.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310500133112

Keywords
climate changejoe bidenliberalismcost of livingidiocracyprogressivismgreen energyleftismideologyradicalisminternal revenue servicemanufactured crisisfood bankamerica lastprice inflationbidenflationconsumer priceswill cainregressivism
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