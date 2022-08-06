Inflation Misery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inflation Reduction Act: We’ve Seen It All Before
* New bill is likely to make the problem much worse.
* People are lining up at food banks nationwide.
* Green energy: we’re totally reliant on China.
* They’re laughing at us: China goes on a coal spree.
* Americans are very concerned about inflation.
* Media push a false narrative about climate change.
* Check your privilege; stop whining about inflation!
* Inflation? Here’s $300K for Botswana gay rights!
* Inflation hurts poor Americans the most.
* Get ready for more audits from a militarized IRS.
* Big Dem donors benefit from the legislation.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 August 2022