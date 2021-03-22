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The world is turning into a police state ( yokes of wood turning to iron )
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280 views • March 22, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share some news about how the world is changing and corruption and lies to make these changes plus a link to a video by Hugo talks https://www.youtube.com/c/HugoTalks/videos?disable_polymer=true&;itct=CBQQ8JMBGAEiEwjx2OHrgcXvAhWJLEwKHRexADY%3D
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today as only he can set you free.
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today as only he can set you free.
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