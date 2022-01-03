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Top Health Official: We Misled Parents To Scare Them Into Vaccinating Kids
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130 views • January 03, 2022
Top Health Official: We Misled Parents To Scare Them Into Vaccinating Kids
'It really was to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination'. New York state’s acting health commissioner admitted at a news conference with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that she misled parents about the magnitude of hospitalizations for COVID-19 among children, explaining she raised fears of a concerning trend to “motivate” them to get their children vaccinated.
Dr. Mary Bassett acknowledged Monday that the number of children hospitalized at the time due to the coronavirus was low, about 50, and remained low.
https://www.citizensjournal.us/top-health-official-we-misled-parents-to-scare-them-into-vaccinating-kids/
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'It really was to motivate pediatricians and families to seek the protection of vaccination'. New York state’s acting health commissioner admitted at a news conference with Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that she misled parents about the magnitude of hospitalizations for COVID-19 among children, explaining she raised fears of a concerning trend to “motivate” them to get their children vaccinated.
Dr. Mary Bassett acknowledged Monday that the number of children hospitalized at the time due to the coronavirus was low, about 50, and remained low.
https://www.citizensjournal.us/top-health-official-we-misled-parents-to-scare-them-into-vaccinating-kids/
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