SOMETHING BIG IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN!

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I put the short video up because I am feeling something very big is about to happen. many of you probably feel the same way. if I get time and we still have time, I will make another video going over why 2026 is the very year that everything falls apart
you can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
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Kenneth -vance-12