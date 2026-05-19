SOMETHING BIG IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN!

I put the short video up because I am feeling something very big is about to happen. many of you probably feel the same way. if I get time and we still have time, I will make another video going over why 2026 is the very year that everything falls apart





you can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]





💥 IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT VERY MUCH. YOU CAN DONATE AT PAYPAL OR VENMO WHICHEVER IS MORE CONVENIENT THANK YOU SO MUCH AND MAY YAHWEH BLESS YOU









PAYPAL DONATION LINK HERE









https://www.paypal.com...​









VENMO HERE









Kenneth -vance-12