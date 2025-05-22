AA_IB_456_Lie_Fatigue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I’ll discuss the black fatigue fad, but more importantly talk about lie fatigue. We will delve into the laughable lies of the past few weeks from Kash Patel and Dan Bongino to James Comey.
#Division #Hate #Culture #JeffreyEpstein #NBA #DanBongino #PamBondie #America #Playoffs #mindcontrol #News #Trump #JamesComey #BlackFatigue #KashPatel #programing #Abortion #propaganda #anomicage #johnage
