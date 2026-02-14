Dream Interpretation Of Super Bowl Sunday Law. 4 Sunday Laws, Loud Cry, Persecution Of SDA Church

SDA Dream of Super Bowl Sunday Law: I was in a room sitting and/or lying on a sofa. I was watching a football game. I fell asleep. I woke up and it was intermission. One of the analysts, who was black, was talking and said something about the Sunday law, which was not yet implemented. I was shocked that he said the phrase "Sunday law" but I always knew it was coming and asked everyone in the room if they had heard what he had just said. Then I went into the kitchen and told my best friend's wife (my best friend was an SDA who died in 2024) to come out and see. We walked back into the living room and on the screen there were now more formal government people on the screen and they were talking about a Sunday law very soon so that would impact football. But there was only one game left to go for the season, the Super Bowl. So I was thinking, how is that going to impact football for this season? It must be for next season, I thought. But it seemed that next season was only several weeks away, not months, like it usually is 6 months later but it seemed more like several weeks away, maybe 2 or 3 months at most.





The scene changed. I was in a hotel or apt lobby talking with some of my past friends from my teenage years. John Pierre, who I last saw about 25 years ago, was one of them. He was asking me about religion. I said I had told others of my friends about Jesus and the Bible and he asked, but how can you be sure it is real? I said you had to ask God. You could read the Bible, but to really know if He was real and the Christian religion was true, you had to pray and ask God to show you something in your life, and He would show it to you, then you would know deep down that He was real, that He was the God of the Bible, and that the Bible was true. There was another of my friends from years ago who was there as well. His name was Christan. I last saw him about 10 years ago.





Then, the scene changed, and I was in a hotel or apartment. Pastor House and his wife were there. They were concerned about a woman who might try to break into their room and hurt or rob them. I asked them if they had a gun. They said they did. Pastor House said he would get his wife to shoot the woman if she broke in. Later, she broke in, and I ran to their room to help, if possible. Pastor House gave his wife the gun and she shot the woman twice in the gut. They were like Nerf darts sticking out of the woman's abdomen. I think the woman was white, but can't completely remember. She had on a sparkling gold and purple colored shawl like the old time strippers used to wear, wrapped around her. The woman was escorted out of the room and building to the police.





Next, a little while later, the same woman broke in again to Pastor House and his wife's room. She was yelling and screaming but not really loud. More like loudly complaining. She was going thru something at the foot of the bed. I went to the room. She was a black woman. She had on that same shawl. She was shot again twice in the gut again by I think Mrs. House. They were the same Nerf darts. I was thinking how could someone be shot 4 times in the same place and still be alive. She was again escorted out of the room and building. Then pastor House started a livestream from the foot of the bed. I awoke."





David House

David House