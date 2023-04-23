TKTV - Präsent / Präsenz - Wort zum Sonntag | Etymologie (mehrsprachig)

Die Gegenwart ist präsent und ist das einzige Reale. Die beiden unbedeutensten Tage im Leben ist morgen und gestern.
Man kann die Vergangenheit nicht ändern, und die Zukunft ist noch nicht passiert. Darum ist die Gegenwart präsent, ein Geschenk.
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
00:00:00 Einleitung
00:02:23 Etymologie Deutsch
00:09:41 Etymologie im Vergleich
00:41:26 Thesaurus
00:43:01 Diskurs & Überlegungen
00:47:07 D & Ü - Rechte & Pflichten
01:17:23 D & Ü - präsent sein (mindfullness)
01:30:36 Im Brockhaus
01:33:35 Schlusswort
