Muslim Chechen Militias Loyal To Russia are mobilized by the Russians To Soon Execute The “clean up operations” || Jesus Is Coming!!

Muslim Chechen militias are loyal to Russia they are mobilized by the Russians to soon execute the “clean up operations”. Not to mention that these are ruthless and very cruel groups.



Why are they using Muslims? Better then losing Russian soldiers, these are cruel soldiers that Ukrainians fear, they are cheaper to maintain and makes Putin look better in the eyes of his Muslim minority in Russia.



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“If you confess with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭10:9‬ ‭