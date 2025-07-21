Sunlight and Skin Cancer Concerns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think sunlight causes cancer? Think again.
Astaxanthin (nature’s “internal sunscreen”) protects skin + boosts UV resilience
Smart exposure (no burning!) + good nutrition = healthier skin and eyes
UV penetrates clothing—your organs need light (Dr. Jack Kruse confirms!)
Biggest lie? Lockdowns forced you indoors—cutting off your #1 healing resource: sunlight.
Got skin concerns? DMSO + hematoxylin (natural topical) beats mainstream cuts & burns.
