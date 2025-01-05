PSYOP: The Curious Case of Manufactured Fear? From Oklahoma to Las Vegas

The Curious Case of Manufactured Fear? From Oklahoma to Las Vegas

A write up about this, from Gerry Nolan:

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, ever the loyal mouthpiece of the establishment, wasted no time framing the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion as a symbol of America’s supposed domestic terrorism problem. His target? The usual suspects: white Christians, veterans, and anyone questioning the state’s narrative. And to drive his point home, he invokes the specter of Oklahoma City, turning Timothy McVeigh into the eternal boogeyman of “homegrown extremism.” But here’s the rub: O’Donnell isn’t exposing threats, he’s gaslighting a nation into submission.

Let’s revisit Las Vegas. A Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump International Hotel, engulfing everything in flames. Yet somehow, amidst the inferno, special forces ID card of Master Sergeant Matthew Livelsberger survives unscathed. A Green Beret, a tragic suicide we’re told, yet the miraculous survival of this one piece of evidence feels like déjà vu. Think back to 9/11, when Satam al-Suqami’s passport floated out of a fire hot enough to melt steel. These indestructible paper-plastic artifacts are always conveniently found, always perfectly timed to frame narrative.

Now, let’s dive into O’Donnell’s favourite reference point. The 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building was sold to the public as the work of a lone wolf with a Ryder truck full of fertilizer. Timothy McVeigh, a "disillusioned veteran", became the poster child for domestic terrorism. But anyone paying attention saw the cracks in the story. How does a fertilizer bomb obliterate half a federal building? Why were early reports of additional suspects buried? And why does every investigation conveniently end with a dead man?

The aftermath answers those questions. Oklahoma City beyond tragedy, was the perfect pretext for Joe Biden’s '95 Domestic Anti-Terrorism Act. Biden himself has bragged about how this legislation served as the foundation for the Patriot Act post 9/11. What Oklahoma started, 9/11 cemented, a surveillance state on steroids. Warrantless wiretaps, indefinite detention, mass data collection and all justified by the same narrative: that dissenters are the enemy, and safety requires surrendering freedom.

This is the real legacy of Oklahoma: a nation conditioned to see questioning the state as a threat. The narrative demonized veterans, and painted skepticism of federal overreach as dangerous extremism. By the time 9/11 rolled around, the playbook was ready. The Patriot Act institutionalized the surveillance state, while the “War on Terror” ignited endless wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Cui bono? The surveillance profiteers and globalist architects cashed in, while millions paid the price in blood and lost liberty.

And now, the same script plays out in Las Vegas. O’Donnell uses the Cybertruck explosion to push the narrative that veterans are ticking time bombs, that white Christians are America’s greatest threat, and that more surveillance is the solution. It’s a narrative designed to gaslight both sides. The left demands more state control, the right bristles at migrants and being vilified. And in the chaos, the deep state tightens its grip. Divide and rule, as always.

The real threat isn’t the soldier battling PTSD or the migrant crossing the border, it’s the machinery of fear that exploits tragedies to expand power. it's the system itself. Oklahoma City wasn’t just about McVeigh; it was about normalizing the criminalization of dissent. 9/11 wasn’t just about terrorism; it was about forever wars and the death of privacy. And Las Vegas? It’s shaping up to be the latest chapter in this ongoing saga of control.

Dead men tell no tales, and fireproof evidence tells exactly the story it’s meant to tell. Livelsberger’s ID card, like McVeigh’s narrative and Suqami’s passport, is a tool in a larger game. It’s not about truth, it’s about fear. And fear, as always, is the currency of control. The hallmarks of manufactured terror are clear: create fear, expand surveillance, and erode liberty.

- Gerry Nolan

@TheIslanderNews